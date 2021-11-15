AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 262.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 144.2% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

NYSE AMN opened at $110.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.24. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $124.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.