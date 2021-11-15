AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cohu worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cohu by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock worth $475,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

