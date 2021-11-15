AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,996 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the second quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Natus Medical by 612.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Natus Medical by 1,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.07 million, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

