AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 24,786 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after purchasing an additional 219,060 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,464,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PRGS stock opened at $52.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

