AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 35,195 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,195 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $174.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

