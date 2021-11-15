Aragon Court (ANJ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $146,302.00

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $35.70 million and approximately $146,302.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00051506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00219638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00086245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

