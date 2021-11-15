Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Chairman Buys $19,977,749.12 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $292,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 80.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 521,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,003,000 after buying an additional 231,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.