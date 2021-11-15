ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 998,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,183 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter.

ACTDU opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

