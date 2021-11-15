Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

ARCT stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $990.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.66. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

