Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%.

ARDX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,320. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 80,636 shares of company stock valued at $90,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ardelyx stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 1,383.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,179 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Ardelyx worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

