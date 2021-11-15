Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in October

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARKAY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $141.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260. Arkema has a 12-month low of $105.01 and a 12-month high of $141.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

