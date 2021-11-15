Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Gap Down to $10.55

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $10.21. Arko shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 9,302 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.12.
In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of Arko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arko by 200.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arko by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arko by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,933 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Arko by 60.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arko by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 573,531 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.