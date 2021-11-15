Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Gap Down to $10.55

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $10.21. Arko shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 9,302 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.12.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of Arko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arko by 200.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arko by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arko by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,933 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Arko by 60.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arko by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 573,531 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

