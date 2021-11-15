Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $22.58

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $24.00. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 3,088 shares.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

