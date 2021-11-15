Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,182,000 after buying an additional 83,475 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $14,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.28.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG opened at $165.73 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

