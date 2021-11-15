Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $930,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 98.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $7,655,550.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $2,770,060.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,755 shares of company stock valued at $30,235,799. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $84.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

