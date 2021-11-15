Arweave (AR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.34 Billion

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $70.01 or 0.00106339 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $2.34 billion and $56.04 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017479 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

