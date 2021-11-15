ASD (BTMX) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. ASD (BTMX) has a total market cap of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00050438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.77 or 0.00224026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00086490 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

