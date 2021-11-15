ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $481.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.37 and its 200-day moving average is $365.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.37. ASM International has a 12-month low of $163.75 and a 12-month high of $493.17.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 26.69%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.