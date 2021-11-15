ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in October

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASMVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of ASM Pacific Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASM Pacific Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ASMVY traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $32.51. 12,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,138. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

