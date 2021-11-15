Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €16.45 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €16.45 ($19.35) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.48 ($21.74).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

