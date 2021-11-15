ATB Capital Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$57.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.20.

Shares of TSE:EIF traded down C$1.16 on Monday, hitting C$46.12. The company had a trading volume of 121,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$34.85 and a 52-week high of C$47.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.46.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$322.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.1099999 EPS for the current year.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

