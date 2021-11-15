Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%.

ATLC stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 247,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.34. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATLC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

