Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Releases Earnings Results

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 247,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.34. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

