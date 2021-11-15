Audius (AUDIO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Billion

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00003807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $39.30 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00218468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,061,025,641 coins and its circulating supply is 504,078,968 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

