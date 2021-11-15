Aumann (ETR:AAG) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Aumann (ETR:AAG) received a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

ETR AAG traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €17.20 ($20.24). 77,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,232. Aumann has a 52-week low of €10.24 ($12.05) and a 52-week high of €19.06 ($22.42). The company has a market capitalization of $262.30 million and a PE ratio of -16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €16.05 and its 200-day moving average is €15.84.

Get Aumann alerts:

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.