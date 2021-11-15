Aumann (ETR:AAG) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Aumann (ETR:AAG) received a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.
ETR AAG traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €17.20 ($20.24). 77,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,232. Aumann has a 52-week low of €10.24 ($12.05) and a 52-week high of €19.06 ($22.42). The company has a market capitalization of $262.30 million and a PE ratio of -16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €16.05 and its 200-day moving average is €15.84.
About Aumann
Featured Story: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.