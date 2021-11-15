Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Sells $1,508,500.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,508,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,160,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $2,101,750.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $495,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,728,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 403,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 291,672 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

