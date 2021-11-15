Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 470.4% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ANZBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of ANZBY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.83. 16,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

