Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.40 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

