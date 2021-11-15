AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$67.00 at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACQ. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.28.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$38.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$22.49 and a 1 year high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

