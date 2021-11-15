Aventus Utility Token Price Reaches $0.48 (AVT)

Aventus Utility Token (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Aventus Utility Token has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $180,305.00 worth of Aventus Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aventus Utility Token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Aventus Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00050438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.77 or 0.00224026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00086490 BTC.

Aventus Utility Token Profile

Aventus Utility Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus Utility Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

Buying and Selling Aventus Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

