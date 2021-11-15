AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Down 12.9%

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) fell 12.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.02. 26,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,167,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

AVPT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,250. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $42,905,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvePoint by 4,359.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 842,684 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

