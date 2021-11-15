Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNA. TheStreet upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RNA stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $36.02.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.