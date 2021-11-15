Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 36.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $267.03 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.41.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $2,258,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $4,453,434. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.