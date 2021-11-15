Axie Infinity Shards Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00051548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.00221014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00086677 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 coins. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

