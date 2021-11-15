Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,367,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 598.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $87.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

