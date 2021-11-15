B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 2,080 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Dover by 116,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Dover by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $172.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $176.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

