B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Analog Devices by 30.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.12.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $184.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $186.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.