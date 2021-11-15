B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.