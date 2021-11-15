B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.28.

AJG stock opened at $165.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.23. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.