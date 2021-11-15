B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $186.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.65 and a 12-month high of $187.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

