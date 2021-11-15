B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,077 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK opened at $49.00 on Monday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.77.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.