B. Riley Increases Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target to $33.00

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $944.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,286 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,795 shares during the period. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,845,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,798,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

