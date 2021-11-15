Baader Bank Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)

Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CWC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CWC opened at €131.00 ($154.12) on Friday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a 1 year high of €138.40 ($162.82). The company has a market capitalization of $946.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of €121.89 and a 200-day moving average of €126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

