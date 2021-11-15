Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Bakkt stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Bakkt has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $50.80.

About Bakkt

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

