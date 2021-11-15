Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PROG by 55.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 15.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PROG by 57.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PROG by 12.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PRG opened at $47.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. PROG’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

