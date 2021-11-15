Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DORM. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $117.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.22 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.