Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $380,000 in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 386,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 120,947 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,891 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $109.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

