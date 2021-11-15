Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 27,181 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,181 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

ATGE stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

