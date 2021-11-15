Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 28,998 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,998 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of SpartanNash worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4,656.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 491,643 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Amundi acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SpartanNash by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $25.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $927.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.76.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

