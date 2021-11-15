Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA opened at $165.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $138.04 and a 12 month high of $188.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

